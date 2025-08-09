Kristin Scott Thomas gets candid about directorial debut

Kristen Scott Thomas gets honest about 'My Mother's Wedding'

Kristin Scott Thomas has a celebrated career, and she is now turning her talent toward directing with her debut, My Mother's Wedding.



In an interview with People, the Mission Impossible star looked back at the tragedies she suffered as she discussed her new project.

“I don’t know if you’ve done any homework,” the 65-year-old added, “but if you read a profile on me, it will more often than not, I mean 99 percent of the time, say 'Tragedy struck’ or whatever.'"

The Academy-nominated actress added she “felt that it was time to reclaim” her story through her directorial debut to turn her past “and make it into something positive — and to show that yes, catastrophe at a young age can be disastrous, and sometimes it just makes you who you are.”

Her husband, John Micklethwait, who co-wrote the movie, Kristen credited him, saying, “I’ve never really written anything — that’s his job. He’s very good at organizing and editing and making a kind of narrative out of a string of events. And so that’s what we did and it was really fun.”

The synopsis follows "three sisters (Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham) who return home to the English countryside for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother (Scott Thomas)."

My Mother's Wedding is in cinemas now.