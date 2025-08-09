Selena Gomez shares ONLY reason she'd return to tours

Selena Gomez names early career song she wants to redo and perform

Selena Gomez was in a band before she found success as a solo artist.

The Disney alum began her musical career with Selena Gomez & the Scene and released three studio albums from 2009 to 2012.

Even now, the singer loves the music they made together, especially their song Who Says, which is the lead single of their album When the Sun Goes Down.

The Wolves hitmaker shared her feelings about the song during an appearance on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss.

"It's the most powerful moment when I get to perform it," she said of the song. "That's honestly the only reason I would ever do a tour again, to perform 'Who Says.'"

The singer, who hasn't toured since 2016, said she’d have to "take it down an octave from each year I've sang it" if she were to perform Who Says today.

The Only Murders in the Building star explained that her voice sounds "young" in the original song, and she’d best redo it.

"I need to redo it," she said. "I should recut it."

The Wizards of Waverly Place star shared that she recently heard the song on the radio abroad, and it made her tear up.

"I was like, 'Why the f--- am I tearing up to my own song?'" Selena Gomez shared . "But it was because it was the little me who was there saying these really powerful messages that I still need to hear."