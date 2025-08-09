 
'Naked Gun' director breaks silence on Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance

'Naked Gun' director has addressed Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance hard launch

August 09, 2025

'Naked Gun' director gives verdict on Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance

Director Akiva Schaffer is rejoicing as his Naked Gun movie, starring love birds Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson has released to critical acclaim and box office business.

During the press tour of the film, Liam, who had reportedly been single since his wife Natasha Richardson’s death 16 years ago, cozied up to his co-star Pamela.

Fans shipped the duo and the internet wished they were dating in real life. Soon enough, it was confirmed that they are a couple. Their red carpet appearances were filled with minimal loving PDA and fans can’t get enough of it.

Amid all the dark things happening around the world, people online have been latching on the the age appropriate love story.

In a new interview, Akiva was asked about the couple falling in love on set, and hard launching the romance during promotions.

"I dunno. I mean, how do you capture that lightning in a bottle? The spark of love. But yeah, it's me. I'll take it," he gushed.

When asked if he wished the romance would be made public during the press tour, he said, "I certainly hoped it would. I certainly was rooting for them, and I thought others would too."

The Naked Gun director added of Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, "I think when you have a story that people want to cover attached to a press cycle, that doesn't hurt. I'm sure it reached a different audience than our stuff would've reached. So them being little dirty flirts — why not?"

