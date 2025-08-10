 
Geo News

Alison Brie gets honest about 'Scream 7'

Alison Brie's character was killed in 'Scream 4', now recalls pitching an idea

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 10, 2025

Alison Brie seeks to resurrect Scream character
Alison Brie seeks to resurrect 'Scream' character

Alison Brie plays book publicist Rebecca Walters in the Scream franchise, who died in the fourth instalment.

But when several dead characters resurrected for the latest seventh instalment, the actress on the Shut Up Evan podcast said she pitched her character’s return.

“Alison was famously in ‘Scream 4.’ I feel like with new ‘Scream’ rules, even though she dies brutally, we could bring her back,” she said. “Yeah, where’s my role in ‘Scream 7?’

The star continued, “I hear tons of people are coming back. … I mean, Hayden [Panettiere] came back in [‘Scream’] 6.”

Despite her wish to revive her character, Alison in the podcast also said the “problem with the current era” of the horror franchise is “Too many people live,” she said, adding to the franchise’s core four characters Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown)

"The ‘core four’ needs to die," the 42-year-old noted. "We killed [Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks] in ‘Scream 2.’ We should be down to two of the ‘core four,’ just by ‘Scream 7.’”

Starring Courteney Cox, Arquette, Foley, Lillard, Gooding, and Brown, as well as newbies, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Ethan Embry, Scream 7 will be out on Feb. 27, 2026.

Pete Davidson recalls Eddie Murphy's 'cute' gesture for family
Pete Davidson recalls Eddie Murphy's 'cute' gesture for family
Chad Michael Murray recalls being on 'deathbed' before acting career began
Chad Michael Murray recalls being on 'deathbed' before acting career began
Cheryl Burke elaborates on weight loss journey: 'I don't weigh myself'
Cheryl Burke elaborates on weight loss journey: 'I don't weigh myself'
'Naked Gun' director breaks silence on Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance
'Naked Gun' director breaks silence on Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson's romance
Inside Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli's 'rocky romance' before split
Inside Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli's 'rocky romance' before split
DC boss James Gunn blasts 'nonsense' gossip
DC boss James Gunn blasts 'nonsense' gossip
What's in Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson's movie that scares wolves?
What's in Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson's movie that scares wolves?
'Weapons' director reveals why Amy Madigan was cast as creepy Aunt Gladys video
'Weapons' director reveals why Amy Madigan was cast as creepy Aunt Gladys