Alison Brie gets honest about 'Scream 7'

Alison Brie seeks to resurrect 'Scream' character

Alison Brie plays book publicist Rebecca Walters in the Scream franchise, who died in the fourth instalment.



But when several dead characters resurrected for the latest seventh instalment, the actress on the Shut Up Evan podcast said she pitched her character’s return.

“Alison was famously in ‘Scream 4.’ I feel like with new ‘Scream’ rules, even though she dies brutally, we could bring her back,” she said. “Yeah, where’s my role in ‘Scream 7?’

The star continued, “I hear tons of people are coming back. … I mean, Hayden [Panettiere] came back in [‘Scream’] 6.”

Despite her wish to revive her character, Alison in the podcast also said the “problem with the current era” of the horror franchise is “Too many people live,” she said, adding to the franchise’s core four characters Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown)

"The ‘core four’ needs to die," the 42-year-old noted. "We killed [Jamie Kennedy’s Randy Meeks] in ‘Scream 2.’ We should be down to two of the ‘core four,’ just by ‘Scream 7.’”

Starring Courteney Cox, Arquette, Foley, Lillard, Gooding, and Brown, as well as newbies, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Ethan Embry, Scream 7 will be out on Feb. 27, 2026.