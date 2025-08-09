Pete Davidson recalls Eddie Murphy's 'cute' gesture for family

Photo: Pete Davidson takes family inspiration from Eddie Murphy before becoming father

Pete Davidson has seemingly taken a page out of Eddie Murphy’s playbook before becoming a father.

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, the Saturday Night Live alum said that working alongside his “hero” on their upcoming Prime Video film The Pickup taught him some valuable life and career lessons.

Pete Davidson admitted during this chat that he was struck by how much Eddie Murphy prioritized his family on set, something that resonated as he prepares to welcome his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

He recalled the “only time” Eddie Murphy seemed nervous was when his kids visited, including one who had never seen him work before.

“He was like, 'She's never seen me perform before and I want to do a good job,'” the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian shared.

“And I was like, 'That's the cutest thing I've ever heard.’”

Apart from this, Pete joked, "I've been guilty of having 700 friends in the green room," adding, "People I just met or are just in the crew, and then I'm like, 'Why did they not have my best interest in mind?'”

He went on to address that watching Eddie Murphy “move” on set gave him a whole new perspective.

“He has a really small crew, and it's the same people for a really long time, and I think that's really important to have an efficient career and just overall life in this business,” he said.

“You have to be able to trust who's around you, and you got to be able to move a certain type of way. I'm not Eddie Murphy by any means, but especially when you're at his level, you need to be able to trust everyone around you,” he added.

In conclusion, Pete Davidson admitted that this led him to narrow his own circle dramatically.

“Pretty much after that movie I was like, 'Okay, I have three friends. Here's who they are. Here's who I have to trust and share things with,’” he quipped.