Armie Hammer makes shocking confession in new interview

Armie Hammer shares he made Johnny Depp 'stoned'

Armie Hammer is taking a deep dive into memory lane where he recalls an incident involving his The Lone Ranger co-star Johnny Depp.



On his Armie HammerTime podcast, the actor jokes he “loved poisoning people” so he allegedly made his fellow actor “super stoned” before the press junket of the 2013 Disney film.

“I was smoking upwards of 15 to 20 joints a day,” he recalls. “I loved marijuana roofie-ing people. I loved poisoning people.”

After this, the 38-year-old shares, “They never let me hang out with Johnny on the press tour after that. They would always keep us apart. They were like, 'You two cannot hang out anymore.'"

Similarly, Armie revealed another surprising incident on The Louis Theroux Podcast, which aired earlier this year.

Following a hunting tradition, the star said he took a bite out of a living animal’s heart. "You don't eat the whole heart. One of the traditions is you take a bite out of the heart,” he explained, adding “goad[ed] on” by his friends on the hunt.

“It's sort of like an almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for the first time," he continued. “Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar."

In the podcast, however, the star clarified as he concluded his anecdote that his cutting of an animal's heart was "not for the purpose of any cannibalism or any sexual gratification."

Johnny and Armie starred in The Lone Ranger, which was a major box office flop.