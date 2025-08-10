Princess Anne stands with York family amid shocking Prince Andrew claims

Anne visits Princess Eugenie charity amid latest Prince Andrew scandal

Princess Anne has shown support to the York family with her latest move.

With the York family being at the center of controversy recently, following the shocking claims made in Andrew Lownie’s upcoming book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the Princess Royal has shown quiet support for the family.

The York family members include Prince Andrew, youngest brother of King Charles, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Anne recently visited Eugenie’s charity, Horatio’s Garden, celebrating a new achievement of her niece.

The sister of King Charles visited Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital in order to oversee the opening of a new garden, which will support individuals and their loved ones facing spinal injuries.

The official Instagram handle of the charity dropped a video from Princess Royal’s visit.

In the caption, they wrote, ““It’s incredible. You know, just to be outside, get some fresh air, remove yourself from the hospital environment a little bit. It’s been so helpful to me.” – James”

“Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal recently joined us to celebrate the opening of our eighth garden, Horatio’s Garden Sheffield & East at The Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre in Northern General Hospital,” it added further.

“Today, we’re sharing a special film to mark this extraordinary moment, so you can see just how much the garden means to so many people. Hear from James in the garden, Nurse Director Ali Mortimer, the garden’s award-winning designers Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg of @harrisbuggstudio, Appeal Ambassador @georgerossrobinson and our Founder Dr Olivia Chapple OBE.

“We loved seeing everyone outside enjoying the garden and coming together with so many of the amazing people who brought this remarkable place to life.

“We hope this gives you a little sense of how it feels to be in our beautiful new garden,” it concluded.

This comes amid shocking claims against the Duke of York in Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, including details of his affairs and tensions within the royal family.