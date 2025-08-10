Andrew Lloyd eyes Nicole Scherzinger to star in ‘Sunset Boulevard' film

Andrew Lloyd picks Nicole Scherzinger for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ film

Nicole Scherzinger might just be approached by Andrew Lloyd Webber to star in a movie adaptation of Sunset Boulevard.

The 47-year-old singer and actress, who recently concluded her run as Norma Desmond in the highly-anticipated revival of Andrew’s classic musical on Broadway, the pair are hoping to team up again.

Speaking on whether the project would be brought to the big screen in form of a adaptation, an insider spilled to The Mirror: “Andrew wants to make the movie with Nicole. He feels the momentum after the Broadway run needs to be harnessed.”

They continued, “There is a sense that this is closer than ever now which, for Andrew, will be a delight, given the years he's worked for it.

“Andrew feels Nicole and the cast have the appeal to bring musicals back to the Oscars. People forget the film versions of Les Miserables and Chicago both blew up in cinemas and scored rafts of awards,” the source concluded.

It is also pertinent to mention that Nicole Scherzinger previously bagged the Best Actress in a Musical prize at the UK's Laurence Olivier Awards, while Sunset Boulevard also winning prizes for supporting actors, Best Director for Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as Best Lighting, Sound, Outstanding Musical Contribution and Best Musical Revival.