 
Geo News

Josh Brolin finally reveals his answer to reprising Thanos in the ‘Avengers'

‘Avengers’ fans are finally getting an answer from Thons himself, Josh Brolin

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 10, 2025

Josh Brolin finally answers a burning question to fans of the ‘Avengers’
Josh Brolin finally answers a burning question to fans of the ‘Avengers’

Josh Brolin, best known for being Thomas in the Avengers has just shed some light into his plans for a reprisal and whether he would even consider it.

He revealed it all during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The chat included everything from roles he regrets having turned down to his best movie, a few random questions too.

“If they [the Russo Brothers] called me in London right now and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ I’d be like, ‘I’ll be there tomorrow,'” he said right off the bat.

Because “Of course they’re gonna come up with something really fun. I mean, who knows? That [Endgame] was a 10-year and a building kind of thing and that was its own bookended deal, and I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I’m sure it’ll be interesting.”

Before concluding he also said, “I just talked to one of the heads at Warner Bros. and they’re very, very excited in a visceral way. It’s good. I said something like, ‘I heard dailies are really good.’ And he goes, ‘How do you know?'”

Watch It Here:


Ed Sheeran gets emotional over fans' support for new track video
Ed Sheeran gets emotional over fans' support for new track
James Marsden weighs in on his history with ‘Avengers Doomsday'
James Marsden weighs in on his history with ‘Avengers Doomsday'
Alice Cooper voices wish to be on ‘The Simpsons'
Alice Cooper voices wish to be on ‘The Simpsons'
Andrew Lloyd eyes Nicole Scherzinger to star in ‘Sunset Boulevard' film
Andrew Lloyd eyes Nicole Scherzinger to star in ‘Sunset Boulevard' film
David Justice says Halle Berry asked him to marry her: 'I couldn't say no'
David Justice says Halle Berry asked him to marry her: 'I couldn't say no'
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to second baby rumours with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to second baby rumours with Travis Barker
‘Weapons' leaves behind ‘Freakier Friday' at box office
‘Weapons' leaves behind ‘Freakier Friday' at box office
Billy Joel ex-wife breaks silence on his ‘homewrecker' label
Billy Joel ex-wife breaks silence on his ‘homewrecker' label