Josh Brolin finally reveals his answer to reprising Thanos in the ‘Avengers'

Josh Brolin finally answers a burning question to fans of the ‘Avengers’

Josh Brolin, best known for being Thomas in the Avengers has just shed some light into his plans for a reprisal and whether he would even consider it.

He revealed it all during an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The chat included everything from roles he regrets having turned down to his best movie, a few random questions too.

“If they [the Russo Brothers] called me in London right now and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ I’d be like, ‘I’ll be there tomorrow,'” he said right off the bat.

Because “Of course they’re gonna come up with something really fun. I mean, who knows? That [Endgame] was a 10-year and a building kind of thing and that was its own bookended deal, and I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I’m sure it’ll be interesting.”

Before concluding he also said, “I just talked to one of the heads at Warner Bros. and they’re very, very excited in a visceral way. It’s good. I said something like, ‘I heard dailies are really good.’ And he goes, ‘How do you know?'”

Watch It Here:



