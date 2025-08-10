Alice Cooper voices wish to be on ‘The Simpsons'

Alice Cooper reveals he wants to work on ‘The Simpsons’

Alice Copper just revealed he wants to voice a character on The Simpsons.

The 77-year-old music icon has previously appeared in Matt Groening's iconic animated sitcom - and rival show Family Guy - but he's yet to voice a character.

He told GRAMMY.com when asked if he'd like to appear on The Simpsons: "Oh yeah, absolutely. When The Simpsons came out, they were totally unique. It was really, really funny. I really admired what they were doing. I showed up on Family Guy."

Cooper continued, “They used my music a lot. Groening and those guys did an Alice character, and so did Family Guy.”

“I thought Family Guy was probably more pointed, but I couldn't say [it was] more clever. They were both really very clever,” the Poison hitmaker further mentioned.

In 1978, Alice made his iconic appearance on The Muppet Show, which he recalled as one of the most memorable times in his life.

"My favourite thing in the world was being on The Muppet Show. When they called me to be on The Muppets, I went, Oh man, I spent all this time making Alice Cooper the new monster. This is just going to water it down,” he remembered.

Alice gushed over The Muppets, saying, “I loved the show — it was a very funny show, very clever. I asked them, 'Who's done the show recently?' They said, Christopher Lee and Vincent Price, and I went, 'I'm in!' If those guys can do The Muppets... I haven't earned the pedigree that those guys have, so I will definitely do it.”

“That ended up being the reference point to an entire generation, me doing The Muppet Show. It's amazing, to this day people go, 'I discovered you on The Muppet Show, and after that I went and got all your albums,'" Alice Cooper concluded.