 
Geo News

Yungblud becomes tearful remembering Ozzy in heartbreaking moment

Yungblud and his idol, Ozzy Osbourne shared a close bond since 2022

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 10, 2025

Yungblud remembers Ozzy Osbourne in emotional moment 

Yungblud is still grieving the loss of his “hero” Ozzy Osbourne.

In a latest interview with the breakdown. hitmaker he revealed that the rock legend, nicknamed The Prince of Darkness, “meant everything to him.”

Yungblud and Ozzy shared a very strong and close bond and the two first met in 2022, and appeared to have grown their relationship into father-son like bond.

Along with giving a touching reading at The Black Sabbath frontman's funeral, after his death on July 22, he also performed at Ozzy’s farewell gig, Back To The Beginning.

In a conversation with The Times, Yungblud expressed how his death has felt “overwhelming” after finding out the sad news.

He told the publication: “I told a friend that I thought Ozzy had another five albums in him. And then he did the show and then he died. It's so overwhelming.”

Holding back tears the Zombie singer added: “I just love him and right till the very end he supported me. I get emotional, because I've loved him since I was about two.”

“He taught me self-belief and so I'm going to take his spirit and make sure everybody knows for the rest of my life who Ozzy Osbourne was - he meant everything to me,” Yungblud further mentioned.

Earlier this month, Yungblud posted a picture of the gift Ozzy Osbourne gave him, which was a cross necklace that the legendary War Pigs rocker had owned since 1991.

He wrote in the caption: “goodnight oz. your light will forever shine. I love you.”

Ed Sheeran gets emotional over fans' support for new track video
Ed Sheeran gets emotional over fans' support for new track
James Marsden weighs in on his history with ‘Avengers Doomsday'
James Marsden weighs in on his history with ‘Avengers Doomsday'
Alice Cooper voices wish to be on ‘The Simpsons'
Alice Cooper voices wish to be on ‘The Simpsons'
Andrew Lloyd eyes Nicole Scherzinger to star in ‘Sunset Boulevard' film
Andrew Lloyd eyes Nicole Scherzinger to star in ‘Sunset Boulevard' film
David Justice says Halle Berry asked him to marry her: 'I couldn't say no'
David Justice says Halle Berry asked him to marry her: 'I couldn't say no'
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to second baby rumours with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian reacts to second baby rumours with Travis Barker
‘Weapons' leaves behind ‘Freakier Friday' at box office
‘Weapons' leaves behind ‘Freakier Friday' at box office
Billy Joel ex-wife breaks silence on his ‘homewrecker' label
Billy Joel ex-wife breaks silence on his ‘homewrecker' label