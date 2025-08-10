Yungblud becomes tearful remembering Ozzy in heartbreaking moment

Yungblud remembers Ozzy Osbourne in emotional moment

Yungblud is still grieving the loss of his “hero” Ozzy Osbourne.

In a latest interview with the breakdown. hitmaker he revealed that the rock legend, nicknamed The Prince of Darkness, “meant everything to him.”

Yungblud and Ozzy shared a very strong and close bond and the two first met in 2022, and appeared to have grown their relationship into father-son like bond.

Along with giving a touching reading at The Black Sabbath frontman's funeral, after his death on July 22, he also performed at Ozzy’s farewell gig, Back To The Beginning.

In a conversation with The Times, Yungblud expressed how his death has felt “overwhelming” after finding out the sad news.

He told the publication: “I told a friend that I thought Ozzy had another five albums in him. And then he did the show and then he died. It's so overwhelming.”

Holding back tears the Zombie singer added: “I just love him and right till the very end he supported me. I get emotional, because I've loved him since I was about two.”

“He taught me self-belief and so I'm going to take his spirit and make sure everybody knows for the rest of my life who Ozzy Osbourne was - he meant everything to me,” Yungblud further mentioned.

Earlier this month, Yungblud posted a picture of the gift Ozzy Osbourne gave him, which was a cross necklace that the legendary War Pigs rocker had owned since 1991.

He wrote in the caption: “goodnight oz. your light will forever shine. I love you.”