Justin Bieber spends quality time with son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber shares heartwarming moments with Jack Blues

Justin Bieber shared some heartfelt moments with his and Hailey Bieber’s son Jack Blues Bieber.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Baby singer posted a carousel of photos showing him with son Jack.

While the couple have yet not revealed the face of their son on social media, the pictures did showed Jack’s blonde hair only.

The first photo showed Justin looking into the camera with the little one’s tiny feet in the frame. Meanwhile the second a selfie with the singer looking into the camera with Jack’s only head in the frame.

However, the third and final photo showed a closeup shot of Justin kissing Jack’s head.

Despite having no caption, the post received immense love from fans who flooded the comments section.

One user wrote, “I'm so happy to see Justin just being a father.”

Another added, “imagine that your dad is justin bieber and besides you look like him.”

“You can just tell Jack is Justin’s double,” the third comment read.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues in August 2024. The little one is set to celebrate his first birthday this month.

It is worth mentioning that Jack Blues also made his music video debut this month as the singer’s latest track Yukon features his son and wife Hailey.