Jamie Lee Curtis claps back at ‘Freakier Friday' hate

Jamie Lee Curtis calls out haters of ‘Freakier Friday’

Jamie Lee Curtis just criticized a review of her latest film, Freakier Friday.

The 66-year-old icon stars alongside Lindsay Lohan in the movie, with both of them reprising their original roles from the first 2003 installment, Freaky Friday.

The film has generally been a hit with critics and audiences receiving a score of 73 per cent on reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and is on track to score a 30 million dollar opening weekend at the box office.

However some reviews have not been very praising, with an Instagram post from Time magazine claiming Freakier Friday has “ugly costumes, humiliating scenarios, and zero added value” deeming it “a sequel with the sole purpose of cashing in on the fondness people have for the original movie and nothing more.”

Personally defending the film, Curtis hopped in the comments section of the post and wrote, “SEEMS a TAD HARSH,” adding, “SOME people LOVE it. Me being one.”

Additionally, The Independent’s film critic, Clarisse Loughrey also sided with Time, stating in her two-star review that “Lohan deserves better than the unfunny nostalgia of this belated sequel.”

“…None of that reinvention or reclamation is actually up on the screen. Instead, she and Curtis are left to merely milk nostalgia out of the film’s original fanbase, while anyone who’s 18 and below gets two Chappell Roan songs and some references to ‘safe spaces’ and ‘gluten-free options,’” she wrote in her review.

For the unversed, Freakier Friday is the sequel to the body-swap comedy, Freaky Friday, where Lindsay Lohan plays Anna Coleman while Jamie Lee Curtis plays her on-screen mom, Tess Coleman who “discover their past may be repeating with the next generation.”