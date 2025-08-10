Jackie Chan says old movies were better, points out flaw in Hollywood filmmaking

Jackie Chan criticizes Hollywood execs for prioritizing money over good films

Jackie Chan got honest about the business side of making Hollywood films while speaking at the Locarno Film Festival.

Chan, 71, recently reprised his role as karate master Mr. Han in Karate Kids: Legends, alongside franchise regular Ralph Macchio.

During his time addressing the audience during a Q&A, he complained that it’s very hard to make a good film in Hollywood anymore, as executives are only focused on making money.

"I think the old movies are better than today," Chan reflected.

"Right now, a lot of big studios, they’re not filmmakers, they’re business guys. They invest 40 million and think, ‘How can I get it back?’ And you can’t go over. It’s very difficult to make a good movie now," he explained.

At the festival, the veteran action star was honored with the career achievement award, the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera.

He went on to joke that he’s one of the only two Asians with a vast and specific skillset centered around filmmaking.

"In all of Asia, only two directors can do everything: the writing, directing, acting, stunt coordinating, stunt fighting, and editing. Only two," the Rush Hour star said.

"One is Sammo Hung, the second one is Jackie Chan," he revealed.

"And I’m better because I know how to sing," he quipped.