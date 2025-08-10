 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne's last message about his loyal followers comes to light

Sharon Osbourne shares late husband Ozzy's final words about his admirers

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 10, 2025

Sharon Osbourne details emotional exchange with Ozzy before his death
Sharon Osbourne details emotional exchange with Ozzy before his death 

Sharon Osbourne opened up about what her husband Ozzy uttered about his fans just days before his sudden death.

While giving an interview to Pollstar following Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne: Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, the 72-year-old American TV personality and music manager shared her husband’s astonishment at the complete sell-out of the 40,000-seat stadium show, which was also live-streamed to his millions of admirers.

Sharon said Ozzy, whose music career spanned more than 6 decades, was stunned by the admiration he received, recalling, “He turned around and he said to me that night, ‘I had no idea that so many people liked me.’”

She went on to note that “Ozzy’s always been in his own bubble.”

Notably, it was not the first time The Sharon Osbourne Show alum talked about the Grammy winner’s enormous fan following. In a talk with E! News in 2022, she admitted, “Ozzy's got the greatest fans in the world."

“He’s got such a loyal following and they’ve now followed him on to TV. He’s blessed with just, you know, this legion of fans that followed him for years,” Sharon quipped at that time.

For the unversed, Ozzy succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025, at Jordans, United Kingdom.

Jackie Chan says old movies were better, points out flaw in Hollywood filmmaking
Jackie Chan says old movies were better, points out flaw in Hollywood filmmaking
Pete Davidson applauds Keke Palmer's parenting skills as he prepares for fatherhood
Pete Davidson applauds Keke Palmer's parenting skills as he prepares for fatherhood
Jamie Lee Curtis claps back at ‘Freakier Friday' hate
Jamie Lee Curtis claps back at ‘Freakier Friday' hate
Ian Anderson calls Beach Boys songs 'fake happy'
Ian Anderson calls Beach Boys songs 'fake happy'
Jessie J breaks down post-surgery in vulnerable moment
Jessie J breaks down post-surgery in vulnerable moment
Justin Bieber spends quality time with son Jack Blues
Justin Bieber spends quality time with son Jack Blues
Yungblud becomes tearful remembering Ozzy in heartbreaking moment video
Yungblud becomes tearful remembering Ozzy in heartbreaking moment
Bob Dylan hints at new music with latest move
Bob Dylan hints at new music with latest move