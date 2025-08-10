Ozzy Osbourne's last message about his loyal followers comes to light

Sharon Osbourne details emotional exchange with Ozzy before his death

Sharon Osbourne opened up about what her husband Ozzy uttered about his fans just days before his sudden death.

While giving an interview to Pollstar following Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne: Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, the 72-year-old American TV personality and music manager shared her husband’s astonishment at the complete sell-out of the 40,000-seat stadium show, which was also live-streamed to his millions of admirers.

Sharon said Ozzy, whose music career spanned more than 6 decades, was stunned by the admiration he received, recalling, “He turned around and he said to me that night, ‘I had no idea that so many people liked me.’”

She went on to note that “Ozzy’s always been in his own bubble.”

Notably, it was not the first time The Sharon Osbourne Show alum talked about the Grammy winner’s enormous fan following. In a talk with E! News in 2022, she admitted, “Ozzy's got the greatest fans in the world."

“He’s got such a loyal following and they’ve now followed him on to TV. He’s blessed with just, you know, this legion of fans that followed him for years,” Sharon quipped at that time.

For the unversed, Ozzy succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025, at Jordans, United Kingdom.