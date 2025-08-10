 
Eddie Murphy defends one of his most critisized movies

Eddie Murphy refuses to back down on his controversial comedy film

August 10, 2025

Eddie Murphy recently said one of his lowest-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes deserves more credit than it gets.

While giving an interview on Complex, the 64-year-old American actor and comedian revealed that one of his movies that people overlook for its humour is his 2007 film Norbit and admitted that he still supports the comedy, which is his third-worst-ranked movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of only 9%, after A Thousand Words and The Adventures of Pluto Nash.

Notably, Norbit premiered just a week after he secured an Oscar nomination for his role of James Early in Dreamgirls with Beyoncé. Many people believe he lost the Academy Award because of Norbit's negative impact.

Voicing his thoughts, Murphy proclaimed his love for the film by quipping, "I love Norbit.”

The Shrek star added, “Norbit came out right after I got that Oscar nomination. There were articles like, ‘How can he get an Oscar, he did this?’ They’re two different movies. I wrote ‘Norbit’ with my brother, Charlie [Murphy], and we think ‘Norbit’ is funny.”

“Here’s the thing with ‘Norbit,’ it came out and they gave me a Razzie Award for worst actress, worst actor, and worst actor of the decade. And I was like, ‘Come on now, shit ain’t that bad,’” Eddie Murphy explained.

