Jennifer Lopez spending millions on beauty routine: Source

Photo: Jennifer Lopez leaving no stone unturned to show Ben Affleck what he is missing: Source

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly committed to looking her absolute best.

Reportedly, the songbird has been basking in hot girl summer post Ben Affleck divorce.

According to a Star Magazine insider, she has been spending a small fortune on the ultimate beauty dream team who follow her around day and night.

While the On the Floor singer, who has just turned 56, has always had her hairstylist on hand for red carpets to “smooth every flyaway,” that role is now a much more permanent fixture.

“She gets her makeup done professionally every morning as well,” a tipster tattled.

They went on to address, “She has multiple people on each team so they can have time off.”

Her glam squad doesn’t stop there, it reportedly includes a facialist, a masseuse, and personal trainers, and they are “so close to her” they’re practically “family,” as per this insider.

“Every morning her masseuse gives her a full-body lymphatic drainage massage. She gets some sort of facial treatment daily,” the insider continued and noted, “She has all the latest gadgets in her home spa. You never see her going out to one – she has it all at home.”

Reportedly for Jennifer Lopez personal trainers are another “key part” of the operation.

“She’s got them on staff too so she can fit in multiple workouts a day, whenever it slots into her jam-packed schedule,” they added.

“They’re all at the top of their game,” the source also revealed and added that their hourly rates are “astronomical.”

“These people are on call day and night, even between shows, to make sure every inch of her is flawless,” they declared.

Before conclusion, the source reasoned, “But she earns $40 million annually, so it doesn’t even make a dent – plus, it’s a business expense.”