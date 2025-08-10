Vanessa Ray teases 'Blue Bloods' spin off and 'Boston Blue' cameo

Vanessa Ray shares thoughts about 'Blue Bloods' spin off

Vanessa Ray is ready to reprise her role on Boston Blue or lead a Blue Bloods spin-off.

During a new interview, Ray, who played Eddie on Blue Bloods, said a cameo on Boston Blue "definitely in the realm of possibility."

"I don’t know how it would work. I don’t know if they would bring back [Will Estes‘] Jamie and Eddie to come and visit Danny or something," she reasoned in the chat with US Weekly.

The actress said she’s been "really fortunate" to have been a part of hit shows like Blue Bloods and Pretty Little Liars.

She also shared that her costar Donnie Wahlberg, who leads Boston Blue, has been in contact with her and reassures her that she’ll be included in the show.

“Donnie has been very kind and reached out a number of times. He’s like, ‘We’re having you back on the show. Don’t worry.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not worried. It’s OK if it doesn’t make sense for me to be on the show.’ I’m happy to see whatever else comes my way,” she shared.

Ultimately, the actress will be happy to return to her Blue Bloods character, but only if it fits the show’s narrative.

“If I get to dip my toe back to play them ever again, I will be so happy. But also I just hope that whatever I get to do next lives up to the Pretty Little Liars and the Blue Bloods hype of it all [with] the fandom.”

Blue Bloods premiered in 2010 and centered around the Reagan family led by patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), NYC police commissioner. Vanessa Tay’s Eddie marries Frank’s son Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).