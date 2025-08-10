Liam Neeson gets honest about 'The Naked Gun' future

Liam Neeson shares thoughts on 'The Naked Gun' sequel

For The Naked Gun, several critics praised Liam Neeson's performance, but the star was uncertain about its future.



The film, which is a sequel to Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, the actor, in an interview with Newsweek, said, “I think it's a one-off, yeah. And if it succeeds, good.”

He continued, “I think the film's going to have a few giggles and a few laughs in it, and God, we all need that at the minute. I think it's probably a one-off. Not that the experience wasn't great, it was. It's terrific, working with Pamela, Danny Huston, all these terrific guys."

Meanwhile, the action crime comedy has racked in over $42m since its release at the box office.

With a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Liam's Naked Gun became the highest rated in the franchise as critic Clarisse Loughrey penned in The Independent, “The question of how Neeson compares to Nielsen matters less than how perfectly he fits into a 2025 Naked Gun."

"Which subtly shifts the punchline away from the self-seriousness of cop shows and towards the self-seriousness of cops themselves, in a world increasingly suspicious of their intent and authority."

“This Frank Drebin insists that the past was better, when ‘the only things that were electric were eels, chairs, and Catherine Zeta-Jones in Chicago,'" she wrote.

Moreover, Liam and his co-star Pamela Anderson in the movie became close, and director Akiva Schaffer in an interview with EW, said, "I dunno. I mean, how do you capture that lightning in a bottle? The spark of love. But yeah, it's me. I'll take it."

The Naked Gun is playing in cinemas now.