'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' official behind-the-scenes released

Sony releases 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' first-look behind-the-scenes

The shooting of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in the works as Sony Pictures has released the official first-look behind-the-scenes.



In the 60-second clip, several events unfold, including Tom Holland meeting fans in a Spidey suit and shooting a scene that previously went viral on social media on an armoured tank.

The filming is ongoing in Glasgow, Scotland, which is depicted as New York City in the movie, as many photos and clips from the set have been made available on the internet.

Though details about the plot have been kept under wraps, the main cast has been announced, which includes Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal.

On the other hand, a report in Deadline claimed Daniel Kaluuya will voice Spider-Punk in the upcoming animated film about the character, which was first seen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Brand New Days synopsis read, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) cast a spell causing the world to forget Spider-Man's real identity and erasing all memories of Peter from those closest to him, including his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).

In other news, Zendaya has designed a sneaker for Swiss sportswear brand On with her stylist, Law Roach.

"Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone," the 28-year-old said in a statement.



"This story felt personal, a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole," she noted.

"To me it's about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself,” Zendaya concluded.