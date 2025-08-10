Finneas reveals hilarious encounter with Taylor Swift

Photo: Finneas recalls awkward encounter with Taylor Swift at birthday party

Finneas recently made a candid admission about an awkward Taylor Swift encounter.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter recently sat down with his The Favors bandmate, Ashe, for an interview with The Guardian, where the pair swapped stories about their most cringe-inducing celebrity run-ins.

Soon, the singer brought up his own moment of shame, which, as it turns out, took place at none other than Taylor Swift’s birthday party.

“I said thanks for coming to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party,” he recalled with a laugh.

“She said, ‘Thank you so much for coming’ and I said, ‘Thank you for coming!’”

Ashe also had her own tale to share, set at a lively Halloween bash Finneas had taken her to where they came across Margot Robbie.

“I’d had a few drinks. I was dressed as Marie Antoinette, with blood on my neck,” she said.

“Her hair was amazing. It was real up,” Finneas chimed in.

The night took a star-studded turn when Ashe spotted Margot Robbie.

“I saw her out of the corner of my eye, and I was liquid… stoked,” Ashe laughed.

“And I went up to her and said, ‘Hey, you know what sometimes happens? People say we look alike.’ It’s criminal to say that out loud to the person!”

“She was like, ‘We should start a band.’ What a sweetheart for making me not feel miserable in that moment,” Ashe added.

In conclusion, Finneas admitted that he was watching the situation in disbelief.

“I was just standing there thinking, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god.”