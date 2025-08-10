How Jamie Lee Curtis 'Freaky Friday' dress was recovered for 'Freakier Friday'

'Freakier Friday' costume designer reveals how Jamie Lee Curtis' iconic dress was recovered

Freakier Friday costume designer Natalie O'Brien had to go on a treasure hunt to track down Jamie Lee Curtis’ iconic silk paisley dress from the original 2003 film.

In Freaky Friday, Jamie’s character Tess wore the dress after a shopping spree. In Freakier Friday, it was worn by Tess’ look-alike Bess, who shows in the last scene of the film as Jake’s (Chad Michale Murray) date.

“The vintage Diane von Furstenberg dress was a treasure hunt, as there are not many left out in the world," O'Brien told Entertainment Weekly.

"The one we used we found on eBay, and it was about six sizes too small, so we did a hodgepodge of additional panels to make sure it fit. I’m so glad to say it really felt like the original," she explained.

In the original film, Jake falls in love with Tess while she’s body swapped with her daughter Anna, who already had a mad crush on him. In the end, the duo swaps back and Jake ends up with Anna.

In Freakier Friday, another swap takes place, but on a much bigger and scarier scale. Anna and Tess swap with Anna’s daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and her fiancé Eric’s (Manny Jacinto) daughter Lily (Sophia Hammons).

The two girls, who are high school enemies, decide to use the body swap situation to break their parents’ engagement by making Anna seduce her ex-lover Jake.