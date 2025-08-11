Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Lindsay Lohan's heartfelt confession

Lindsay Lohan’s ‘safe’ remark gets emotional response from Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan’s bond is still strong more than 20 years after Freaky Friday.

The 66-year-old actress took to he Instagram account on August 10 to share a post quitting Lohan, gushing over Curtis.

"Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly […] I have to feel safe around people," the 39-year-old said.

"And Jamie is one of those people for me,” Lohan added.

Responding to the Parents' Trap star, Curtis wrote in the caption, “And SHE taught me about perseverance, solitude, style, family and Bitmoji!”

The pair first met at the set of their 2003 hit comedy film and have stayed friends ever since.

In July, during the NYC screening of their new sequel, Freakier Friday, Lohan recalled the lif changing advice from Curtis, saying, “One thing Jamie said to me that sticks with me whenever I go to set — the first thing I think about and will always keep with me — is that she said, 'Remember, when you go to your set, however you show up that day is the way that everyone else is going to feel on that set.”

The Mean Girls actress continued, “So always bring a positive energy, positive mindset, positive attitude to the people that you work with.'"

At the time Curtis was also inquired about Lohan’s first impression on her to which she replied,

"You know, I was stepping into a job where I was going to be a 37-year-old and a 15-year-old sort of simultaneously, and that (Lindsay) was going to do the same thing.”

“I think it was just that it’s trust. It’s like, you know, ‘We’re going to enter this weird place together,’” the Halloween actress added.