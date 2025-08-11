Josh Brolin reveals surprising reason for signing 'Weapons'

Josh Brolin shares his honest experience of filming 'Weapons'

Josh Brolin, who plays the role of missing child’s father Archer Graff in Weapons, has opened up about the reason behind signing the mystery-horror movie.

During an interview with Collider, the Men in Black 3 actor candidly discussed why Weapons is different from "boring horror movies."

Revealing that he signed the Zach Cregger’s project after receiving the greenlight from his daughter and son-in-law, he began, “You talk to that era of people, and, I mean, he’s like a god to them. And I’m like, okay, so they’re reacting to something that I may not understand. I would rather not understand it and do business with that guy and understand it better later.”

Referring to the freedom that horror genre films have, the Hollywood actor told the outlet, “It's not only the freedom of it, because you're inciting a reaction. Do you know what I mean? So you're getting people raw. You're getting people reactive.”

Recalling his honest feedback for the script, he continued, “I know that the story came from something that was very emotional for Zach. When I met with Zach after I read, I thought, a really well-designed script."

Before concluding, Josh Brolin shared, "He(director) told me that every character is based off a certain reaction that he was having to a very traumatic event that happened to him. I thought that was really cool. He just personalized it for me.”

The movie centers on the mysterious disappearance of 17 students from the same class in the town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania. At exactly 2:17 a.m., all but only one student from Justin Gandy’s third class vanished leaving the community in shock.

Weapons was released in cinemas on August 8, 2025.