Surprising reason why Liam Neeson doesn't want 'Naked Gun' to get a sequel

Liam Neeson gives his verdict on 'The Naked Gun' sequel

Liam Neeson doesn't want his new hit comedy film The Naked Gun to get a sequel despite its positive box office reception.

The 73-year-old actor, who plays Frank Drebin Jr. in the reboot of the spoof comedy franchise, offered his verdict on The Naked Gun 2 on Saturday while speaking to Newsweek.

“I think it's a one-off, yeah. And if it succeeds, good," Liam told the outlet.

“I think the film’s going to have a few giggles and a few laughs in it, and God, we all need that at the minute," he continued.

The Taken star added, "I think it’s probably a one-off. Not that the experience wasn’t great, it was. It’s terrific, working with Pamela, Danny Huston, all these terrific guys.”

For those unversed, The Naked Gun was released in cinemas on August 1, 2025. Liam plays the lead role in the movie alongside Pamela Anderson.

The action crime comedy film has already earned more than $42 million at the global box office.

Not only that, the film also earned a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes - the highest ever for the Naked Gun series.