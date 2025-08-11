Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato sparks 'Camp Rock 3' rumours

Demi Lovato reunites with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas for surprise performance

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas have sparked speculations about Camp Rock 3.

On Sunday, the actress and singer joined Jonas Brothers including Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas onstage during their JONAS20 tour show at MetLife Stadium.

As Kevin, Nick and Joe played the song Gotta Find You from their Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, Demi emerged to the stage and joined the brothers to perform tracks Wouldn’t Change a Thing and This Is Me.

This performance of the hit tracks comes 17 years after the release of Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

On the other hand, this also marked Demi’s collaboration with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, with whom she dated in 2010.

While Demi was performing with her ex-boyfriend, she had support of her husband, Jordan Lutes aka Jutes.

Jutes took to Instagram Stories and shared a snap of Demi going to the stage and wrote, “couldn’t be more proud.”

“I love you sooo much baby,” Jutes added.

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes tied the knot on May 25, 2025 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

It is worth mentioning that Jonas Brothers’ next show is scheduled for August 12, 2025, in Bristow, Virginia as part of JONAS20.