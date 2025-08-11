Prince Andrew faces life of obscurity as he deals with renewed scrutiny

Prince Andrew ‘living life of retired man’ after stepping down as working royal

Prince Andrew is said to be living a life of a retired man as he spends his days at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate.

However, the Duke of York’s biggest frustration is the loss of the royal status, claimed royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Speaking ahead of the release of his book Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, Lownie said the Duke of York has “no public future” and only a limited private one.

He added that what annoys Andrew most is being unable to wear his uniforms and enjoy the ceremonial importance he once held.

"I don't think he has any public future. I would say his private future is pretty limited, too,” he told Sky News Australia.

Lownie added, "I mean, he lives in Royal Lodge [on the Windsor Estate], he plays golf, watches TV, and presumably sees his grandchildren ... he's living the life of a retired man."

"What most annoys him is his lack of a royal status. That's what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity.

"And that's, you know, it's not being able to put on his uniforms and strut around and being self-important."