Prince Harry accuses King Charles of leaking private information to media

Prince Harry suspects royal leaks, wants privacy deal before King Charles reunion

Prince Harry has seemingly accused King Charles of leaking private information to the media in a fresh explosive blow to the monarch.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex wants firm guarantees that his privacy will be protected before considering a reconciliation with King Charles.

Speaking on GB News, royal reporter Reilly Sullivan claimed that the demand is said to be part of a list of conditions from Harry.

He claimed that the Duke has put forward a list of three demands to be met before he would consider meeting Charles next week in UK.

The expert suggested that Harry may believe some leaks are coming from within royal circles, possibly even hinting at Charles himself.

Sullivan said Harry “wants guarantees that his privacy will be protected,” adding, “I don't know about that. I mean, kind of maybe implying that, you know, Charles would be doing the leaking.”

“I think that if anyone is leaking to the media and betraying privacy, I don't know. I think the call's coming from inside the house. Absolutely,” he added.

As per the expert, other two demands of Harry include official security for himself and Meghan and for them both to be treated like full members of the royal family again.