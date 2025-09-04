What Kate Middleton wore in latest London appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Natural History Museum's gardens on Thursday as part of their ongoing environmental advocacy work.

The Princess of Wales turned heads with her stunning appearance, sparking widespread reactions across social media from royal fans who praised her elegant yet practical styling for the garden tour.

It didn't take long for royal fans to spot what the Princess of Wales wore during the visit, with fashion enthusiasts quickly identifying her outfit choices online.

The princess debuted a new Ralph Lauren tweed green blazer paired with new tan suede Ella loafers from Pretty Ballerinas, creating a polished look appropriate for the outdoor setting.

Kate Middleton accessorized with previously worn jewelry, including a gold Fixed Alphabet necklace from Daniella Draper featuring the letters G, C and L, representing her children George, Charlotte and Louis.

She completed the ensemble with blue topaz pear drop earrings from Kiki McDonough.

The September 4 visit focused on the museum's educational programs and gardens, which serve as outdoor learning laboratories for students and researchers studying biodiversity and environmental conservation.



