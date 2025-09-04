Prince Harry sets three conditions for royal reunion with King Charles

Prince Harry’s ‘wish list’ to reunite with King Charles revealed ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry has reportedly set three conditions on meeting with King Charles ahead of his highly anticipated UK visit for the WellChild Awards.

According to latest reports, the Duke of Sussex has a list of conditions that must be met before he considers reconciling with King Charles.

“Prince Harry has a list of conditions before a possible reconciliation with King Charles,” a source has claimed.

Speaking on GB News, reporter Reilly Sullivan was asked if he has any idea “what's on Harry's list of demands?”

To this, Sullivan said Harry’s so-called “wish list” includes three key demands that would “precipitate a possible reunion with King Charles.”

“The first thing would be a reinstatement of the security for Megan and Harry. We know that this has been a core issue for Harry in terms of not only his relationship with the royal family, but anytime he's come to the UK, of course, he had that court battle that he lost with the home office over security,” the expert revealed.

“Supposedly, the top of his list is that he wants that to be reinstated,” he added. “I mean, I think at this point, it would have to be just paid for by the king personally because there would be no way for them to reinstate it through the I guess the sovereign grant or anything. It would have to come from Charles.”

Harry’s second demand, as per the expert, “is that Harry wants guarantees that his privacy will be protected.”

“And the third thing, and I think this might be the hardest pill to swallow for the royal family, Harry wants full royal treatment for himself and Meghan,” he added.