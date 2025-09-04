 
Former royal butler exposes Kate Middleton's true nature

Former royal butler reveals the real nature of Kate Middleton behind the scenes

Former royal butler reveals what Kate Middleton is really like off-camera
Former royal butler reveals what Kate Middleton is really like off-camera

Kate Middleton is just as kind and down-to-earth behind the scenes as she appears in public, according to a former royal butler.

Speaking with The Mirror, Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who worked for King Charles for seven years, revealed that Kate often showed her true character through small, thoughtful actions.

He revealed Kate, the Princess of Wales, greet and chat with staff first whenever she arrived at Highgrove.

"She's very sweet, she's very easy going. What you see is what you get with her, she has a lovely way about her,” Harrold gushed over Kate.

He added, "She's a nice girl, she is also a bit of a joker as well, she's got a sense of humour. It's a royal cavalcade with her. She's pretty easy going, she's just got a little bit about her."

Despite her royal status, she never acted superior to anyone else, said Harrold. "When she used to arrive, she'd come in the kitchen and have a catch up with us.

"She would go into the house, but she'd come in and see us first and then go into the house, which I thought was quite nice. She's very down to earth, is what I'm trying to say, and that's what I liked about her."

