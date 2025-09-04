Photo: Ashlee Simpson weighs in on marking major milestones alongside Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson has been celebrating two major milestones.

The singer recently launched her I Am Me residency at the Venetian Resort’s Voltaire nightclub, and her second show on Saturday, just happened to fall on her and Evan Ross’ 11th wedding anniversary, per PEOPLE Magazine.

“We’re definitely going to celebrate that night, and we have the family coming,” Simpson, 39, told the publication.

“After the show, it’ll be all about us,” she continued.

After more than a decade of marriage, Simpson said that their secret is simple, honesty and friendship.

Photo: Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross

“I think we’re just very open and honest,” she explained.

“I mean, we’re best friends, and I think that is what keeps our relationship strong.”

Ross, 35, agreed they’ve continued to evolve together.

“We continue to grow together,” Simpson added.

Together, Simpson and Ross are raising three kids, daughter Jagger, 10, and son Ziggy, 4, plus Simpson’s 16-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and they’ve even collaborated on music in the past, with Ross by her side during the Las Vegas rehearsals.

“And as we change or do different things in our lives, we meet each other at that place and at that level,” she concluded.