 
Geo News

Ashlee Simpson weighs in on marking major milestones alongside Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross discuss how they have continued to evolve together

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Photo: Ashlee Simpson weighs in on marking major milestones alongside Evan Ross
Photo: Ashlee Simpson weighs in on marking major milestones alongside Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson has been celebrating two major milestones.

The singer recently launched her I Am Me residency at the Venetian Resort’s Voltaire nightclub, and her second show on Saturday, just happened to fall on her and Evan Ross’ 11th wedding anniversary, per PEOPLE Magazine.

“We’re definitely going to celebrate that night, and we have the family coming,” Simpson, 39, told the publication. 

 “After the show, it’ll be all about us,” she continued.

After more than a decade of marriage, Simpson said that their secret is simple, honesty and friendship.

Photo: Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross
Photo: Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross

 “I think we’re just very open and honest,” she explained. 

“I mean, we’re best friends, and I think that is what keeps our relationship strong.”

Ross, 35, agreed they’ve continued to evolve together. 

“We continue to grow together,” Simpson added. 

Together, Simpson and Ross are raising three kids, daughter Jagger, 10, and son Ziggy, 4, plus Simpson’s 16-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and they’ve even collaborated on music in the past, with Ross by her side during the Las Vegas rehearsals.

“And as we change or do different things in our lives, we meet each other at that place and at that level,” she concluded.

Prince William, Kate Middleton share brief message after joint London appearance
Prince William, Kate Middleton share brief message after joint London appearance
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of leaking private information to media
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of leaking private information to media
Kate Middleton's new look seen as a symbol of rebirth
Kate Middleton's new look seen as a symbol of rebirth
Prince Harry sets three conditions for royal reunion with King Charles video
Prince Harry sets three conditions for royal reunion with King Charles
Queen Camilla takes on solo tour for a cause dear to Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla takes on solo tour for a cause dear to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's Invictus Games' leadership under fire video
Prince Harry's Invictus Games' leadership under fire
Kate Middleton is officially a blonde! video
Kate Middleton is officially a blonde!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand over ‘first dibs'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand over ‘first dibs'