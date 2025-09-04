Meghan Markle hit with a warning about underserving

Meghan Markle warned she’s serving Netflix ‘side dishes’ rather than main courses

Meghan Markle has just been hit with a reality check, regarding her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

The whole thing has been dished on by brand and culture expert Nick Ede.

He spoke to Newsweek following season 2’s release and saw reputation management consultant Eric Schiffer call it an “obituary” for any potential season 3.

Mr Ede himself was quoted saying, “I doubt it will be renewed because Netflix is all about algorithms, it's all about viewers, it's all about touch points that create zeitgeisty moments. The first season did that.”

On the flip side he feels “the second season was panned. The guests weren't particularly great, so that didn't elevate it.”

“There wasn't particularly a PR push, apart from Meghan doing one interview. It felt like a side dish rather than a main dish,” he also added before signing off.

For those unversed, With Love, Meghan ended up underperforming with each season. According to Deadline season 2 clocked in only 5.3 million views.