 
Geo News

Meghan Markle hit with a warning about underserving

Meghan Markle has just been warned about the implications her ‘lukewarm’ second season of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is serving

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Meghan Markle warned she’s serving Netflix ‘side dishes’ rather than main courses
Meghan Markle warned she’s serving Netflix ‘side dishes’ rather than main courses

Meghan Markle has just been hit with a reality check, regarding her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan.

The whole thing has been dished on by brand and culture expert Nick Ede.

He spoke to Newsweek following season 2’s release and saw reputation management consultant Eric Schiffer call it an “obituary” for any potential season 3.

Mr Ede himself was quoted saying, “I doubt it will be renewed because Netflix is all about algorithms, it's all about viewers, it's all about touch points that create zeitgeisty moments. The first season did that.”

On the flip side he feels “the second season was panned. The guests weren't particularly great, so that didn't elevate it.”

“There wasn't particularly a PR push, apart from Meghan doing one interview. It felt like a side dish rather than a main dish,” he also added before signing off. 

For those unversed, With Love, Meghan ended up underperforming with each season. According to Deadline season 2 clocked in only 5.3 million views.

Prince William, Kate Middleton share brief message after joint London appearance
Prince William, Kate Middleton share brief message after joint London appearance
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of leaking private information to media
Prince Harry accuses King Charles of leaking private information to media
Kate Middleton's new look seen as a symbol of rebirth
Kate Middleton's new look seen as a symbol of rebirth
Prince Harry sets three conditions for royal reunion with King Charles video
Prince Harry sets three conditions for royal reunion with King Charles
Queen Camilla takes on solo tour for a cause dear to Kate Middleton
Queen Camilla takes on solo tour for a cause dear to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry's Invictus Games' leadership under fire video
Prince Harry's Invictus Games' leadership under fire
Kate Middleton is officially a blonde! video
Kate Middleton is officially a blonde!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand over ‘first dibs'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hand over ‘first dibs'