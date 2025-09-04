 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Hollywood creative heavyweights?

Industry insiders warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry against upcoming release

September 04, 2025

Photo: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unable to grab viewers attention: Source
Netflix has released the trailer for the next season of With Love, Meghan, featuring the Duchess of Sussex cooking and crafting alongside stars including Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye’s Tan France.

However, a new report of RadarOnline.com mentioned that while the trailer promises more celebrity cameos and lifestyle inspiration, industry insiders have warned that the show may not be able to fix its biggest problem, its lackluster reception. 

Since season 2 was completed before season 1 premiered, there’s little chance it will address the widespread criticism that plagued its debut.

That’s part of a larger issue for Meghan and Prince Harry, whose $100 million Netflix deal has now been scaled back. 

The downgrade follows disappointing performance numbers. Meghan’s lifestyle show reportedly ranked 343 on the streamer with just 5.3 million views, while Harry’s polo docuseries failed to score at all, coming in at a dismal 3,436.

“They failed to produce content that grabbed viewers,” one insider said, noting the couple allegedly ignored expert advice despite their lack of experience in production.

An earlier Spotify deal also collapsed after underwhelming output, adding to the perception that Hollywood has not yet embraced the Sussexes as creative heavyweights.

“Of course, they’re putting it out there that this is a better opportunity because it gives them more control,” a source told the publication. 

In conclusion, the source addressed, “But as anyone in Hollywood knows, it could wind up being a stigma trap: If Netflix passes on something they pitch, it sends a negative message to other companies.”

