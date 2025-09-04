 
Prince Harry's US residency protected by a little-known royal visa?

Prince Harry may benefit from a ‘golden ticket’ visa to live in the US

By
Web Desk
|

September 04, 2025

Prince Harry likely has visa that lets him stay in America for life
Prince Harry may be allowed to live in the United States for as long as he wants because of a rare diplomatic visa which is usually given to foreign royals and heads of state.

According to GB News, experts believe the Duke of Sussex has a A-1 visa following debate on his immigration status after he admitted to past drug use in his memoir Spare.

The publication revealed that this type of visa is handled by the U.S. State Department, not Homeland Security, and allows the holder to stay in the country for an unlimited amount of time.

Speaking with Daily Mail, immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin said, “The Department of State vets and issues the A-1 visa with little input from the Department of Homeland Security.”

“I would expect that Prince Harry had an A-1 visa every year of his life. Take his age and divide by five to figure out how many applications he has filed (or were filed on his behalf when he was underage) – so about eight applications,” she added.

Chavin continued, “Each visa will have a duration of five years, good for multiple entries to the United States.

“Each entry will be permitted for an indefinite period of time called ‘duration of status,’ meaning for the time that he remains close to becoming the King of England. For him, that is all of his life.”

Another source called this type of visa a “golden ticket,” saying it would basically let Harry live in the US indefinitely.

