Sharon Stone reveals shocking reason for keeping her mom's death hidden from public

Sharon Stone recalls terrible moments with late mom

Sharon Stone has recently broken silence on why she kept the death of her mother, Dorothy Stone, a secret for months.

In an interview with Guardian magazine, the Basic Instinct actress candidly shared the last terrible moments with her late mother.

Revealing the reason behind keeping it secret from the public, she began, "Mom, Dot, actually died a few months ago, but I was only ready to tell the public about it now because I always get my mad feelings first when people die [It was] a little bit of anger and a little bit of: ‘I didn’t f****** need you anyway,' you know!”

Sharing her mom’s nature, the Hollywood actress said, “Mom wasn’t of a sunny disposition. She was hilarious, but she said terrible things to me. Dot swore like a Portuguese dock worker."

Recalling her mother's last words, she continued, "And when the last thing your mother says to you before she dies is: ‘You talk too much, you make me want to commit suicide,’ and the whole rooms laughs, you think: that’s a hard one to go out on, Mom! But that’s how she was. This lack of ability to find tenderness and peace within herself ...”

Meanwhile, the Golden Globe winner told the outlet that her mother's sole reason for not wanting to die was the possibility to meet again with her awful parents after death.

"So I convinced her that I had put them in jail and they were not going to be there. She was in such hell. Nobody comes through this life intact. So why do we pretend that one does?” the 67-year-old actress concluded.

For those unversed, after four months of her mother’s passing away at age of 91 after suffering from delirium in March, Sharon Stone went public with the news in July 2025.