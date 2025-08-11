Sam Nivola shares his thoughts on older actors playing younger roles

Sam Nivola slams actors for getting plastic surgery to play younger roles

Sam Nivola called out "old movie stars" for getting plastic surgery to play "young roles."

The 21-year-old actor expressed his feelings about Hollywood in an exclusive interview with Variety.

"The old movie stars are getting plastic surgery, and they’re looking younger and they’re staying young," Sam told the outlet.

He further said, "You have these really old people playing young roles. And it’s not giving any space for the young’uns to move in and make a name for themselves."

"With all due respect to those people, one day they won’t be here anymore, literally, and they will have to create new stars," added The White Lotus actor.

Later in the interview, Sam also hailed actor Timotheé Chalamet for being one of the new fresh faces.

"I think Timothée Chalamet is one of the best actors alive, and he’s a total star," the actor said.

"He’s one of a very few examples I could come up with. But it’s a different kind of movie star; he’s not huge and jacked. He looks a little more like me," added Sam.

For those unversed, Sam made his acting debut in 2013. He appeared on the television series Doll & Em.