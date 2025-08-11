Josh Brolin reveals unexpected update of 'Dune: Part Three'

Josh Brolin shares rare details of his role in 'Dune: Part Three'

Josh Brolin has dished on why he hasn’t joined the cast of Dune: Part Three.

While appearing for an interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Weapons actor candidly discussed rare details about his role in the upcoming movie.

Sharing that he yet has to join the set for the filming, he began, "I'm not there right now. I've gotten texts by people who are also in it who apparently haven't read the script or only read their parts, which I don't understand 'cause that's why I reached out to (director) Denis (Villeneuve)."

Revealing that he has a smaller role in the third movie compared with the first two, Brolin said, "I was like, why are all these people thinking, like, 'Hey, are you here yet? Are we going to go to the bathhouse in Budapest?' I'm like, 'Dude, read the script. Like, do your job.'"

The Hollywood actor returned to reprise his role as the weapon mentor and master of Timothée Chalamet’s on screen character Paul Atreides, in the movie alongside Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa.

The third sequel, based on the Dune Messiah novel, will focus on Atreides’ rule as Emperor 12 years after the event of the second sequel of the movie. The consequences of Atreides’ reign, and the war he unleashed.

Dune: Part Three is set to be released on December 18, 2025.