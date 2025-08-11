Prince William 'too hurt' to consider reconciling with Harry due to Kate Middleton?

Prince William is not ready to even speak to his estranged brother Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales is ‘too hurt’ to consider reconciliation.

Speaking to Times Radio, Michael Cole believes Harry’s various interviews have left William "too hurt" to consider reconciliation.

The royal expert reflected: "Of course, his mother, the late Princess of Wales, Diana, I can't help thinking of her because when those boys were young, she made them promise to each other that they would always be friends and that they would always love and support each other."

Michael Cole tells the outlet, per the Daily Express US, "There are two chances of that happening, slim, and none. I would put my money on none. I don't believe Prince William is ready to speak to his brother, the hurt is too deep, it is too real, it is too raw."

The royal expert also claims Harry has done something which William will find “extremely hard to forgive.”

He added “men don't like their significant other being insulted.”

"I'm afraid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said unkind, cruel, unrealistic, and untrue things about the Princess of Wales, Kate.”

Another royal expert Ingrid Seward also slammed the duke for overstepping boundaries regarding Kate.

Prince Harry “‘rubbished’ Kate for money he didn't even need - that will not be easily forgiven," the expert added.