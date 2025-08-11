Martin Scorsese's smart move that saved 'Taxi Driver' from being 'destroyed'

Martin Scorsese considered stealing and violence to save 'Taxi Driver' from being cut

Taxi Driver is an iconic film that almost didn’t make it to the screens in its “iconic” form. The 1976 film was almost cut in a way that director Martin Scorsese was ready to take up arms against the studio.

The film, which became a launch pad for a 12-year-old Jodie Foster and won both the actress and Robert De Niro acting nods, contained some bloody scenes. The scenes became a problem for Motion Picture Association of America.

When Scorsese found out the scenes would have to be cut from the film, it enraged him so much that he actually contemplated taking a gun to the studios to scare them into listening to him. Alternatively, he’d destroy the film after first stealing it.

In the upcoming documentary Mr. Scorsese, director Steven Spielberg recalled, "Marty was very upset. I get a call at the office, and he said (imitating Scorsese's hyper New York City accent), 'Steve, Steve, this is Marty. Can you come over to the house.' "

He went on, "They wanted me to cut all the blood spurting. They wanted me to cut the guy who loses the hand..."

Scorsese himself revealed that he wasn’t actually going to get a gun, but did consider it.

Interviewer asked, "And you said you were going to do what with the gun?"

Scorsese replied, "I don't know. I was angry. I said I was going to threaten them... I'll maybe just shoot or something. I had no idea. I mean, I was just threatening. What I wanted to do, and not with a gun, I would go in, find out where the rough cut is, and break the windows and take it away. They were going to destroy the film anyway, you know. So let me destroy it. I'll destroy it. But before destroying it, I'm going to steal it."

Ultimately, the director played it smart by just changing the color of the blood from bright red to a shade of brown, and making it more grainy. The MPAA let the film hit theaters.

Taxi Driver cemented Martin Scorsese’s standing as one of the best directors Hollywood had to offer. The Oscar-winning director has also helmed films like Mean Streets and Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. Mr. Scorsese will premiere globally on October 17.