Jennifer Aniston opens up about Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie 'love triangle'

Jennifer Aniston recalls dealing with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie 'love triangle'

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her "love triangle" days with her ex-husband Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer and Brad tied the knot in 2000 and divorced in 2005 amid his reported affair with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina.

The Morning Show star dubbed those days "the love triangle" days. When asked by Vanity Fair how she navigated that time, she said, "Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl."

"It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids," she remarked.

"It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally," she confessed.

Regarding the immense media coverage they each got, she said, "They were sort of building us up and then tearing you down…Oh God, did I just quote The Morning Show?" she said, before

Reflecting on the media and public frenzy, as well as tabloid stories, Jennifer Aniston said, "I didn’t have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by it. We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are. They think, You signed up for it, so you take it. But we really didn’t sign up for that."