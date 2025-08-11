Kelce brothers to surprise fans with Taylor Swift ep?

Taylor Swift to appear on Travis, Jason Kelce podcast?

Swifties are in overdrive after it's been teased that Taylor Swift may appear on the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast.



What added fuel to the fire is the hint that she might announce her new album in the potential interview, which her fans are calling TS12.

Several Easter eggs caught the fans' attention, starting with the pop icon's marketing account and Taylor Nation's Instagram post, which featured a carousel of photos about the Grammy winner's orange Eras Tour.

The caption, which is a nod to the Carolina singer's last words on her blockbuster hit tour, read, "Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era...'"

Minutes later, this 12-picture drop is followed by the New Heights sharing a post about a guest they teased 'very special' to feature on the episode, which will be out on 13th August - the Love Story's crooner's lucky number.

“92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest,” the post said, showing a blacked-out silhouette which some say looks like Taylor.

Regarding the album Taylor is yet to announce, a source previously told Us Weekly she is considering getting to “work on a new album and was talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”

“She had such a great experience on Eras. She really wants to do it again. She loves being with all her fans—it inspires her. Things can change," the mole squealed.

"A lot of it hinges on what happens over the next year with Travis. She’s told her team to give her one year to see how things go in her personal life," the insider concluded.