Taylor Swift: What's wrong with Kelce brothers' 'New Heights' silhouette?

Taylor Swift: File photo

A mysterious silhouette teased for the upcoming "New Heights" podcast special, premiering Wednesday, has ignited a frenzy among Taylor Swift fans, with speculation swirling that the pop icon might join her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, as a guest.

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that the long-awaited appearance on the podcast is finally happening.

The debate intensified as fans noted the timing aligns with Swift’s rumored next era, yet no clear evidence supports her involvement.

That speculation only grew when Taylor Nation tweeted 12 minutes later and used an orange color that matched New Heights' post. Jason was also wearing a Taylor Swift shirt from the Eras Tour.

However, the image, featuring an orange glitter background and an ambiguous figure, has left Swifties divided, some eagerly anticipating her appearance, while others question the likelihood.

Expert analysis suggests the silhouette is unlikely to be Swift.

The figure lacks her signature long blonde hair, slim build, and distinctive posture, commonly seen in recent 2025 appearances like the Grammys.

"Without these defining traits, it’s a stretch to identify her," said a social media expert.





If the Kelce brothers are indeed hosting Swift, their social media team’s depiction falls short.

The silhouette omits key visual cues like hair length, body shape, failing to reflect her recognizable profile.

As Wednesday approaches, the podcast’s reveal promises to settle the speculation, leaving fans on edge.