James Marsden gets real about Cyclops return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

James Marsden opens up about returning as Cyclops and joining MCU

James Marsden is reflecting on his return as Cyclops in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Marsden first played the character in the original X-Men franchise and couldn’t be happier about reprising his role at 51.

The actor even joked that he would not have been able to get back into Cyclops’ skintight leather costume a few more years into the future.

"I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume," he told Vanity Fair with a laugh, and added that he would have had "a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years."

The Enchanted star was excited to fulfil fans wishes by brining Cyclops back.

"I was excited because you're a part of something gigantic, and I've spent 20 years listening to people say, ‘When are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?’ I'm dead. Well, maybe not," he said.

He also gushed over the experience of working on Doomsday and being part of the MCU.

"So it's been a blast. It really has," he said. "It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map. It was the first real event project that I was ever a part of, and a very beloved character, this icon from the comics."

James Marsden played Cyclops in 2000’s X-Men and reprised the role in 2003’s X2: X-Men United and 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand.