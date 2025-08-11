Why Blake Lively could tune in if Taylor Swift turns up on 'New Heights'

Hype builds around the latest teaser for the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast after fans spotted what appears to be the silhouette of Taylor Swift, fueling speculation she could be the show’s next surprise guest.

If Swift does appear, her former close friend Blake Lively would be among those able to watch.

The actress is one of 2.9 million Instagram followers of the podcast, hosted by NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend. Lively continues to follow both Swift and the podcast despite ongoing reports of a feud.

The rumored rift between Swift and Lively has been linked to Lively’s legal dispute with her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

In December 2024, Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and defamation. Baldoni responded with a $400 million countersuit that referenced Swift, reportedly citing her as one of Lively’s protective friends.

The case was dismissed in June 2025, which Lively’s legal team called a “total victory and complete vindication.”

Swift and Lively’s friendship began in 2015 and was once one of the pop star’s most public celebrity bonds. Sources now say the pair are no longer as close, though they are “working toward being on good terms.”