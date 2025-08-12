Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘biggest heartbreak' amid romance rumors

Jennifer Aniston names the special person she worked to ‘impress’

Jennifer Aniston just opened up about the one man she sought to impress.

The 56-year-old actress, famed for her role as Rachel Green in the popular sitcom, Friends, was raised by her father John Aniston, who died in 2002 and mother Nancy Dow who passed away in 2016.

Speaking to Vanity Fair over how close she was to her dad and how much she wanted to impress him, Jennifer said that she grew up manifesting the success she has currently so that John would "love me as much as I love him."

"It was the thing that drove me and was also my biggest heartbreak: trying to impress and prove your value to a man who’s only capable of so much," the Murder Mystery actress said.

She admitted "always wanting to get Pop’s approval," and said that before his demise, nearly three years ago, she was able to hear her dad say he's proud of her.

"We had a few of those moments," The Break-Up talent revealed.

Jennifer was also asked what inspires her "way of pushing joy and positivity," a comment that was made about her by Sandra Bullock in 2022.

“First of all, that was the sweetest thing anyone has ever said to me,” she told Interview Magazine.

“I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other," the Emmy-winning star further answered.

She then recalled, witnessing during her childhood "certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.'"

"So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade,'" Jennifer Aniston concluded.