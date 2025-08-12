 
Teddi Mellencamp drops major challenge she is facing amid cancer battle

The reality star dished on whether she would return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' amid a health scare

August 12, 2025

Teddi Mellencamp reveals unexpected worry after cancer diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp is pouring her heart out after reaching a vulnerable state amid stage 4 cancer battle.

In a recent chat on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast in upcoming episode, the 44-year-old American TV personality straight denied when asked if she will ever rejoin The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

"Yeah, no. I don't have the bandwidth for it right now," she told the host, via People. "I'm not somebody that likes to do something when I can't be good at it."

Teddi then revealed that she is currently facing a speaking challenge as she sometimes stumbles while saying words.

"I feel like my words are a little stuttery sometimes, and it doesn't mean I'm telling a lie," she noted.

The reality star explained, "Some people have to relearn to talk after having these surgeries that I had. The fact that I can do as much as I can do, I'm so blessed for. But it still happens to me, and some days are very bad."

"Some days, I'm just stumbling word over word," Teddi shared. "And I would hate to be on a show like that and have somebody think that I was not being honest and really I was just struggling. And then them get the heat for it because how could you do that to someone that has cancer?"

"I don't think it would be the best for the cast, and it wouldn't be the best for me right now," she added.

