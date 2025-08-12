Angelina Jolie preparing for a major life change after years in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie eyes life overseas after selling L.A. mansion

Angelina Jolie is all set to move out of her “beautiful” Los Angeles house as she plans to move abroad.

A source privy to People reported that the 50-year-old actress is officially putting “the house up for sale” as eying to move to another country.

The insider noted that the Maria star was left with no choice other than to stay in L.A. due to her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time. She didn't have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad,” the tattler claimed.

The tipster further noted that Jolie is currently waiting for her twins Knox and Vivienne’s 18th birthday.

The Maleficent star “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She's eyeing several locations abroad. She'll be very happy when she's able to leave Los Angeles."

Gushing over her Los Angeles 1913-built house, which Jolie bought in 2017 for $24.5 million, the source added, “It's a historic masterpiece and truly such a beautiful estate.”

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt finalized their divorce in December 2024 following their almost decade-long legal battle.

The former couple share six children together: Zahara, 20, Maddox, 24, Shiloh, 19, Pax, 21, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

TMZ was first to report the news.