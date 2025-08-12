Taylor Swift to appear on Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast?

Taylor Swift set to make debut on Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift is all set to make her debut on the New Heights podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Joson Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy winner will appear as a special guest on the Wednesday episode of the podcast.

“Taylor’s about to do a f*cking podcast!” the New Heights announced on its Instagram handle on Monday alongside a sweet clip of the couple.

In a viral clip, the Bad Blood hitmaker tells Travis she likes the blue color of his sweatshirt.

“I know, it’s the color of your eyes sweetie. It’s why we match so well,” Travis sweetly replied to Taylor.

Earlier on Monday, the New Heights sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a graphic on its social media page that showed the Kelce brothers on either side of a blacked-out silhouette.

“92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest. New episode Wednesday 7PM ET,” the caption of the post read.

For those unversed, Taylor and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," said Travis in July 2023 episode of the podcast.