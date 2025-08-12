Taylor Swift finally unveils most-awaited surprise for fans

 
Syeda Waniya
August 12, 2025

Taylor Swift has finally unveiled a brand new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Exactly at 12:12 a.m. ET on August 12th, the Blank Space singer announced her 12th studio album.

The title of the album was announced on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and brother-in-law Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights Show.

In a video clip shared from the podcast, Taylor, sitting beside her boyfriend Travis, told Jason, “I wanna show you something” before taking out the album cover from a mint green brief case with TS initials written on it. Notably, the album cover was kept blurred.

The caption of the post read, “Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. Tay’s 12th album is called………… pre pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com.”

This comes after Taylor last released her album The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024 and later expanded it into a double album titled The Anthology.

Additionally, the 12th studio Album, The Life of a Showgirl comes after a major milestone in the singer’s career.

In May, Taylor Swift announced that she had reacquired the master recordings of her first six albums, as he successfully regained ownership of her music catalog. 

